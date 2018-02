For my clients and friends alike that revelation is shocking. And I'm not sure why, because carbs are some of my favorite foods. Here's a quick carb lesson if you're not 100% sure what they are exactly.

Carbohydrates (along with protein and fats) are one of the three main components, or macronutrients, that can be found in food. The main source of the body's energy, they come in two types that provide fuel for the body — simple and complex carbohydrates. Simple carbohydrates are sugars that can be found in sweet treats and drinks (and also fruit, milk, and other foods), while complex carbs, including starches and fiber, can be found in fruit, whole grains, legumes, veggies, and more.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans and other experts suggest that adults eat carbs, protein, and some fat as part of a healthy diet, although many diets recommend cutting back on carbs to lose weight. (The research looking at low fat vs low carb diets suggests that both work, but that focusing on healthy eating rather than calorie counting is best.)

I reached out to Abby Langer, RD and owner of Abby Langer Nutrition to talk about the potential benefits of a carb-friendly diet for athletes. And I decided to share why I personally don't eat a low-carb diet.

Note: This is the eating pattern that works for me, but it may not be right for everyone.