A woman has died a week after being exposed to the military-grade nerve agent Novichok, the London Metropolitan Police announced on Sunday evening.

The woman, identified as 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess from Durrington, was in critical condition after she was found unconscious with a 45-year-old man in Amesbury, Wiltshire on June 30. Police said that they have now launched a murder investigation into Sturgess's death.

"This is shocking and tragic news. Dawn leaves behind her family, including three children, and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this extremely difficult time," said Neil Basu, who is the head of the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command.

"The 45-year-old man who fell ill with Dawn remains critically ill in hospital and our thoughts are with him and his family as well," he added.

Prime minister Theresa May said Sunday that she was "appalled and shocked" by the death.

"Police and security officials are working urgently to establish the facts of this incident, which is now being treated as murder," May said.

Last week, police confirmed that the pair had been exposed to the same family of nerve agents that left former Russian military spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in a critical condition when they were poisoned in Salisbury in March.



Although he said he didn't want to "jump to conclusions," UK home secretary Sajid Javid said any links between the two incidents are currently "the main line of enquiry." He also demanded answers from Russia.

"It is now time that the Russian state comes forward and explains exactly what has gone on," Javid said while speaking in the House of Commons last Thursday.



The Russian Embassy in the Netherlands wrote on Twitter that the UK must think Russia is "dumb" to carry out such an attack "again."

