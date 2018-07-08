A woman has died a week after being exposed to the military-grade nerve agent Novichok, the London Metropolitan Police announced on Sunday evening.
The woman, identified as 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess from Durrington, was in critical condition after she was found unconscious with a 45-year-old man in Amesbury, Wiltshire on June 30. Police said that they have now launched a murder investigation into Sturgess's death.
"This is shocking and tragic news. Dawn leaves behind her family, including three children, and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this extremely difficult time," said Neil Basu, who is the head of the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command.
"The 45-year-old man who fell ill with Dawn remains critically ill in hospital and our thoughts are with him and his family as well," he added.
Prime minister Theresa May said Sunday that she was "appalled and shocked" by the death.
"Police and security officials are working urgently to establish the facts of this incident, which is now being treated as murder," May said.
Last week, police confirmed that the pair had been exposed to the same family of nerve agents that left former Russian military spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in a critical condition when they were poisoned in Salisbury in March.
Although he said he didn't want to "jump to conclusions," UK home secretary Sajid Javid said any links between the two incidents are currently "the main line of enquiry." He also demanded answers from Russia.
"It is now time that the Russian state comes forward and explains exactly what has gone on," Javid said while speaking in the House of Commons last Thursday.
The Russian Embassy in the Netherlands wrote on Twitter that the UK must think Russia is "dumb" to carry out such an attack "again."
Basu said in a statement that Sturgess's death "has only served to strengthen our resolve to identify and bring to justice the person or persons responsible for what I can only describe as an outrageous, reckless and barbaric act".
"Detectives will continue with their painstaking and meticulous work to gather all the available evidence so that we can understand how two citizens came to be exposed with such a deadly substance that tragically cost Dawn her life," he said.
Speaking on the Today program last week, the minister of state for security, Ben Wallace, said the government's assumption is that, unlike the Skripals, the latest victims did not appear to be actively targeted.
There is "no evidence" that the woman, Sturgess, and the man, identified as Charlie Rowley, 45, visited locations that the Skripals had prior to their poisoning, UK's home secretary Sajid Javid said last week.
Talal Ansari is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. His secure PGP fingerprint is 4FEE 894C 8088 7E08 E170 A515 2801 7CC6 95D3 11C2
Contact Talal Ansari at talal.ansari@buzzfeed.com.
Grace Wyler is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Grace Wyler at grace.wyler@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.