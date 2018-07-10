A Man Went On A Racist Tirade Against A Woman For Her Puerto Rico Shirt And An Officer Just Watched

A woman who was trying to celebrate her 24th birthday at a Chicago park instead found herself being the target of a racist tirade from a man who got menacingly close, even as a nearby police officer failed to intervene.

Mia Irizarry was setting up her party when the man started harassing her for wearing a Puerto Rico flag shirt.



"You should not be wearing that in the United States of America," the man says at one point in the 35-minute video, which was recorded in mid-June and posted to Facebook using its live video function. "Are you a citizen? Are you a United States citizen?"



Puerto Rico, of course, is a commonwealth territory of the United States, and all its residents are US citizens.



The video was filmed in mid-June and posted to Facebook, but only recently went viral when it resurfaced Monday and got the attention of prominent politicians and activists on social media, including the governor of Puerto Rico, who called it an "undignified event."

"Today a video surfaced of an undignified event in which a Puerto Rican woman was brutally harassed by a bigot while an officer did not interfere. I am appalled, shocked & disturbed by the officer’s behavior," Ricardo Rosselló tweeted.