Trump Wants "A Little Time To Pass" Before Calling Families Of Soldiers Killed Nearly Two Weeks Ago

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

During a press conference at the White House on Monday, President Trump said he had not yet called the families of four US soldiers who died in an ambush attack in Niger almost two weeks ago because he wanted "a little time to pass."

Trump also made a claim that previous presidents, including Barack Obama, didn't make calls to the families of soldiers who had died.

"The traditional way if you look at president Obama and other presidents, most of them didn't make calls. A lot of them didn't make calls," the president said in the White House Rose Garden.

Alyssa Mastromonaco, a former aide to President Obama, called the claim "a fucking lie" on Twitter.

Mastromonaco, a former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations in the Obama administration, added: "to say president obama (or past presidents) didn't call the family members of soldiers KIA - he's a deranged animal."