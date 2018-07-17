Trump Says LOL, What I ~Meant~ To Say Was That Russia Maybe DID Meddle In The Election

After being called a disgrace by members of his own party, President Donald Trump on Tuesday tried to walk back comments he made about believing Russian President Vladimir Putin over US intelligence officials.

Trump had come under withering criticism for his press conference with Putin on Helsinki on Monday in which he said he believed the Russian leader's denials that he didn't meddle in the 2016 presidential election over the US's own intelligence agencies that concluded Putin did exactly that. A former CIA director went so far as to say Trump had committed treason.

Asked on Monday whether he believed his own intelligence agencies or Putin on the question of interference into the US election, Trump said, "He [Putin] just said it's not Russia. I will say this. I don't see any reason why it would be."

But reading from a prepared statement at the White House on Tuesday, the president said he had meant to say he saw no reason why Russia “wouldn’t” be responsible.

Trump said he had reviewed a clip and transcript of the press conference, and "realized there is a need for some clarification."

"In a key sentence in my remarks, I said the word would instead of wouldn't," he said. "The sentence should have been, I don't see any reason why it wouldn't be Russia."