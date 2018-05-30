Trump Just Found A Way To Make Roseanne's Racism About Himself

"Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that 'ABC does not tolerate comments like those' made by Roseanne Barr," Trump tweeted. "Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?"

Shortly after Disney-owned ABC canceled Roseanne Barr's show on Tuesday after she posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former Obama adviser, Jarrett said CEO Bob Iger called her to apologize. On Wednesday, Trump decided that he, too, should get a phone call.

Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?

It's unclear what, exactly, Trump wants an apology for. But in 2017, ABC News investigative reporter Brian Ross incorrectly reported that Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser, was to testify that as a candidate, Trump had instructed him to make contact with the Russians. The story was later walked back by Ross during an appearance on World News Tonight. Ross said his source later told him Trump had instructed Flynn to contact Russians when he was the president-elect, not while he was a candidate.

ABC News apologized for the mistake in a written statement: "We deeply regret and apologize for the serious error we made yesterday. The reporting conveyed by Brian Ross during the special report had not been fully vetted through our editorial standards process." Ross was suspended by ABC for four weeks without pay.

ABC and Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and did not confirm Jarrett's account that Iger had called her to apologize.



Barr's tweet on Tuesday morning said the former adviser to President Obama was the "baby" of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood political party and the movie Planet of the Apes. At first, Barr defended her tweet, calling it a "joke" and saying "Muslims r NOT a race" to another Twitter user. Barr later apologized to Jarrett, and after ABC announced her show's revival was being canceled, she apologized to the show's cast and crew.

