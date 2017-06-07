This Palestinian Man Might Be Deported As His Daughter Fights A Rare Cancer

An auto mechanic in North Carolina was arrested by immigration officials on June 1 for remaining in the country after his asylum application was denied — but medical professionals and the community are protesting his possible deportation.

As he was backing out of his driveway to go to work in Raleigh on the morning of May 31st, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials arrested Mosa Hamadeesa, his wife Sherihan, told BuzzFeed News.

The couple, who came to the US from Palestine 10-years-ago, say their life, and the life of their daughter, is now in jeopardy. Sherihan said Mosa made an application to live in the US under political asylum, but the federal government said that he was denied and is now here illegally.

"My daughter has rare cancer and she needs check-ups, follow-ups," Sherihan said of nine-year-old Nadine, who has a malignant tumor, known as eosinophilic granuloma, in her femur. Nadine was born in the US.

But the Hamadeesa family, community, and medical professionals are not letting Mosa go without a plea. The family recently received a letter from an administrator at the Augusta Victoria Hospital in Jerusalem, saying that if Nadine goes back to Palestine the hospital does not have "the adequate resources" to treat the cancer. The family requested the letter to show immigration officials the possible deadly consequences of Mosa's deportation.

"In August 2016 alone, 17 percent of cancer drugs were at zero stock. When these vital medications run out in hospitals, patients face the stark choice of interrupting their treatment," the letter reads.

Nadine's doctor, William Edward, an orthopedic oncologist at Duke University, also sent a letter to immigration officials, writing that it is "vital that Nadine be monitored for several more years." Dr. Edwards also noted that Mosa is the "primary caregiver for Nadine," and is also the only one in the family who can drive Nadine to the hospital for regular care.

"On a personal note," Edward wrote, "I would mention that the Hamadeesa family are exactly the kind of people that we would want to immigrate to our country."