This Controversial Texas Mayor Says She Is Joining The Trump Administration

The mayor of Irving, Texas, who has expressed belief that Sharia law is putting US laws in jeopardy, has reportedly said she will be leaving her position to work in the Trump administration.

At a luncheon on Thursday, Beth Van Duyne told a gathering of 300 people that she would be able to make an official announcement next week, The Dallas Morning News reported.

"I keep saying next week because I've been told the paperwork is going to be done next week," Van Duyne reportedly said. "But next week I'll actually be able to make an announcement."



Van Duyne was spotted at Trump Tower in New York days after the November presidential election. In February, she announced that she would not be seeking a third term as mayor, and told The Dallas Morning News she is "looking at some opportunities."

The White House and Van Duyne's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment from BuzzFeed News.

Van Duyne, who was first elected mayor of the Dallas suburb in 2011, gained national prominence in February 2015 after she responded on Facebook to reports that Sharia law was taking hold in parts of Texas.

"Sharia Law Court was NOT approved or enacted by the City of Irving," Van Duyne wrote. "Our nation cannot be so overly sensitive in defending other cultures that we stop protecting our own." Van Duyne later told former Fox News host Glenn Beck that a local Muslim religious leader was "bypassing American courts."



The "court" Van Duyne was referring to was "a mediation panel comprised of arbitrators settling civil disputes using Sharia law in non-binding decisions," the Washington Post reported. "Similar religious tribunals have existed for decades in the American Jewish and American Christian faith communities to resolve disputes, most especially within families,” an Islamic Center of Irving statement read at the time of the controversy.

Sharia — a religious code of conduct, no different than those contained in other Abrahamic religions — has often been used as a fear-inducing term associated with anti-Western beliefs in recent years. Sharia is similar to canon law of the Catholic Church or the requirement that those who follow Judaism eat kosher foods.



In the following years, the mosque was the site of a number of protests by armed militias and the Ku Klux Klan.