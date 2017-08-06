 go to content

World

There's A Bit Of A Selfie Scandal In Iran After Politicians Were Caught Fangirling Pretty Hard

The rush for photos with a European Union diplomat, captured by news outlets, occurred after the country's presidential inauguration ceremony on the parliament floor.

Posted on
Talal Ansari
Talal Ansari
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Parliament members in Iran are being ridiculed for their mad rush to take selfies with a high-ranking EU diplomat.

Tima Agency / Reuters

Italian politician and High Representative for the EU's Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, visited Iran on Saturday for the country's presidential inauguration.

Atta Kenare / AFP / Getty Images

While on the parliament's floor, Mogherini was mobbed by MP's after the ceremony to mark President Hassan Rouhani's re-election.

Atta Kenare / AFP / Getty Images

Parliament members could be seen craning their neck to get a selfie with Mogherini.

Atta Kenare / AFP / Getty Images

Alireza Salim, a parliament member, called the actions of his colleagues a "self-surrender to the West," adding that a probe into the incident may be warranted if others also take issues with the selfies, according the the BBC. The Fars News Agency, a semi-official organ considered close to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, called it "strange."

📸 سلفی عجیب نماینده مجلس با #موگرینی !
خبرگزاری فارس @FarsNews_Agency

📸 سلفی عجیب نماینده مجلس با #موگرینی !

Others took to social media to mock the actions of the men in parliament.

Close enough #موگرینی #تحلیف #مجلس
Natsu!! @weblogz

Close enough #موگرینی #تحلیف #مجلس

Others thought it reminded them of a certain movie scene.

لامصب، گفتم اینو من یه جایی قبلاً دیده بودم ها ... #سفیدبرفی #سلفی #مجلس #موگرینی #تحلیف
شاه دولابی @SHAH_DULABI

لامصب، گفتم اینو من یه جایی قبلاً دیده بودم ها ... #سفیدبرفی #سلفی #مجلس #موگرینی #تحلیف

The BBC reported that one parliament member captured in the photos, Ahmad Mazani, tried to explain the scene by saying his colleagues were not allowed to talk to Mogherini before or during the ceremony.

"Every one of those esteemed MPs in that selfie should be interviewed seriously," a cultural adviser to the president said. An advisor for Iran's former president, Sadegh Kharraz, said parliament members should attend "a training course on codes of conduct and universal moral values," the BBC reported.

Selfie or it didn't happen, as they say.

Twitter: @FarsNews_Agency


Talal Ansari is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. His secure PGP fingerprint is 4FEE 894C 8088 7E08 E170 A515 2801 7CC6 95D3 11C2

Contact Talal Ansari at talal.ansari@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

