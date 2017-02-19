The US Ambassador To Somalia Just Gave The Country’s New President A "Make Somalia Great Again" Hat
Somalia is one of the seven countries covered by President Donald Trump’s travel ban.
The phrase on the hat, which was in the colors of Somalia’s flag, says “Make Somalia Great Again,” a not-so-complicated adaption of President’s Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”
It was a confusing exchange for two reasons. First of all, Schwartz was appointed by Barack Obama, not Trump. And second, Trump, the originator of the slogan, just last month signed an executive order that heavily restricted immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Somalia, to the US. Farmaajo, as the Somali president is commonly known, recently spoke out about Trump’s travel ban.
“It is part of my responsibility to talk about this issue with the U.S. government by conveying our message to the president and his government that the Somali people are really good, hard working people,” Farmaajo said in an interview on Thursday. “They raise their families in the United States. So we will see if he can change that policy and exclude Somalis from that list.”
For others, the gift was an insult, considering the country’s recent placement on the ban list.
Burn this qashin hat. Make Somalia great again kulaha as if Somalia wasn't just on Trump's ban list. Keep the hat &… https://t.co/UhAw8v7ESu— NANA JIBRIL 🌙 (@girlswithtoys)
“Qashin” means trash btw.
