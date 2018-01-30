The emergency worker who sent an incorrect warning message to residents of Hawaii alerting them to an incoming ballistic missile on Jan. 13 actually believed the threat was real, a preliminary investigation found.

According to a report released on Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commission, the decision of a Hawaii Emergency Management Agency night-shift supervisor to conduct an unannounced ballistic missile defense drill began the chain of events that led to 38 minutes of widespread panic and fear.

The midnight-shift supervisor intended to test the day-shift staff with an unannounced drill, but because of a verbal miscommunication between the midnight-shift and day-shift supervisor, the latter believed the drill was intended for the night-shift, and therefore was unprepared and unaware for the drill.

"At 8:05 a.m., the midnight shift supervisor initiated the drill by placing a call to the day shift warning officers, pretending to be U.S. Pacific Command," the report read, which noted that this was normal protocol.

The midnight shift supervisor then played a recording that began with the words, “Exercise, exercise, exercise." But the rest of the message, which was not in accordance with the Hawaii EMA’s standard operating procedures and was a recording for "an actual live ballistic missile alert," also said, “this is not a drill.”

According to a statement from the day shift warning officer who eventually would issue the false alert, the officer said he heard the words “this is not a drill,” and did not hear “exercise, exercise, exercise.”

The day shift warning officer believed there was an incoming ballistic missile heading towards the Hawaiian islands and used the agency's software to send out the alert.

"BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL," read the alert to people's phones, which immediately caused a panic among residents and on social media who wondered if the next minutes would be their last.

