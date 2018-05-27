Watch This Real-Life "Spiderman" Climb A Building In Paris And Save A Dangling Child

This man did not hesitate a second, risked his life and saved the kid! #truehero #spiderman #paris 👏

In under 40 seconds, a man scaled the facade of a building in Paris to save a young child, who was dangling from a fifth-floor balcony.

According to La Chaîne Info, a French news station, the incredible incident took place on Saturday afternoon. Several videos of the moment emerged, one of which was first captured on Snapchat and later posted to Facebook, where it had nearly 5 million views in less than a day.

The 4-year-old boy can be seen dangling from the fifth-floor balcony as the man, identified as Mamoudou Gassama, quickly makes his way up the building. After an insanely quick ascent, he grabs the child to safety as onlookers cheer.