A Black Man With Hit And Killed By A Truck. Then Racist Snapchats Started Circulating.

Share On more Share On more

Sherell "Rell" Lewis, a 31-year-old black man, was struck by a truck while clearing hazardous debris from a highway in Leesville, Louisiana, on Tuesday.

Louisiana State Police said the good Samaritan had pulled his car over to clear wood from the highway when he was hit by the 2003 Chevrolet pickup driven by 18-year-old Matthew Martin.

Lewis died a short time later at the Byrd Regional Hospital. It was his birthday.

An investigation into the accident is pending, including routine toxicology tests. But it's what happened after the crash on Snapchat that has people especially outraged.

Screenshots of a Snapchat message have begun circulating online in which a man alleged to be Martin called Lewis "some nigger" and discussed the damage to his truck.

When someone asked how his truck was, the user responds by writing, "fucked it up pretty good."

While BuzzFeed News was unable to independently verify the screenshots, Chief Deputy Calvin Turner of the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office told The Washington Post "all indications" suggest that Martin was part of the chat. (BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office).

