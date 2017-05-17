This Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff Says He Has A New Job At The Department Of Homeland Security

"I will be leaving the position of sheriff to accept an appointment as an assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security," Clarke said on the radio program. "I'm both honored and humbled to be appointed to this position by Secretary Kelly, working for the Trump administration," he said.

Sheriff David A. Clarke Jr. — the controversial and conservative Milwaukee county sheriff who is a staunch supporter of President Trump — says he's accepted a position as assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security.

Confirmed in an exclusive interview on my show, @SheriffClarke will leave his position as Milwaukee County Sheriff for a position at DHS.

Clarke also said the position would be in the "office of Partnership and Programs" at the DHS. There is not an office by that name, but there is an Office of Partnership and Engagement at DHS. It is unclear which specific office within DHS Clarke was referring to.

"I will be a liaison with state and local government with the private sector," Clarke added. "And one that's really near and dear to me, liaison with the state, local and tribal law enforcement," he said.

"No such announcement with regard to the Office of Public Engagement has been made," a spokesperson for the DHS said to BuzzFeed News. "The position mentioned is a Secretarial appointment. Such senior positions are announced by the Department when made official by the Secretary."

Clarke, who has been increasingly in the national spotlight for his political views and statements has previously called Black Lives Matter protests “primitive” and “subhuman behavior.” During the presidential campaign, he urged people to riot with "pitchforks and torches" to protest the government and the media.



Juliette N. Kayyem, who once held the Assistant Secretary for Intergovernmental Affairs at DHS under former President Obama, tweeted that she was "floored" and that Clarke would be taking her previous job. "For those of you I'm just meeting, Clarke is taking my old position under Obama," Kayyem wrote. "I am floored. And feel for my career staff," she added.

