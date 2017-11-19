An NFL Player Says The Groping Allegations Against Jameis Winston Are “Not True”

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby said Sunday that a former Uber driver’s groping allegations against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston are “not true” — and hours later, the driver’s new lawyer said Darby should be investigated by the NFL.

Darby’s comments contradict those of an Uber driver, Kate, who first told BuzzFeed News that Winston groped her while he was sitting in the front passenger seat as the two were in the drive-thru of Mexican restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona on March 13, 2016. Kate said Winston was the only person in the vehicle, and the NFL said it is is investigating the allegations.

Darby on Sunday said that three individuals besides the driver were in the car, and that he and Winston sat in the backseat. Darby does not say who was in the front seat.

“I felt the need to come forward and clarify some inaccurate accounts of the evening of March 13, 2016, when myself, a friend and Jameis Winston took an Uber ride in Arizona,” Darby said in the statement.

“I am confident that nothing inappropriate in nature happened in the car that evening and Jameis did not have any physical contact with the Uber driver. The accusations are just not true," Darby concluded. Winston has also denied the allegations in a statement on Friday where he implied there were other people in the Uber.

In a response on Sunday, John Clune, an attorney that represents Kate, said in a statement that, “No one else was in the car besides Mr. Winston and if anyone is ‘confused’, it isn’t the Uber driver.”

Clune also said he requested that the the NFL investigate Darby, and demanded that Darby “immediately turn his phone over to the NFL so the GPS history can be forensically examined.”

"Her sole purpose is to put other women on notice of this unacceptable behavior as so many other women have recently done,” Clune said.

BuzzFeed News first reported that the NFL has launched an official investigation into the matter. “The League has been informed that you may have been the victim of such a violation perpetrated by Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Jameis Winston. The league takes allegations of this nature very seriously and has opened an investigation into this matter,” the NFL said in a letter to the driver.

On Sunday, the NFL declined to comment about whether Darby has or plans to speak to investigators and on Clune's request that the NFL investigate Darby.

Darby’s spokesperson hasn’t responded to a request for comment about who else was in the car — specifically in the front passenger seat — if Darby has been contacted by NFL investigators, and if Darby would be available for an interview. (Darby is scheduled to play in a game on Sunday evening.)

The alleged incident in Arizona occurred nine months before Winston settled a civil lawsuit with a woman who accused him of rape in 2012, when both were students at Florida State University. A 2014 New York Times investigation, based on documents from the university and police, “found that Florida State and the Tallahassee police had done little to determine what happened in the Winston case.”

Darby was also a teammate with Winston at FSU, and was with Winston the night of the alleged rape in 2012. Nearly a year later, Winston’s layer at the time provided an affidavit from Darby of his memories of the night. Darby’s affidavit backed much of Winston’s account of the evening, in which Winston says the sexual encounter was consensual.