Robert Mueller Reportedly Sent Subpoenas To The Trump Organization For Documents Related To Russia

Special Counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, some relating to Russia, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

ABC News confirmed the report.

The Special Counsel's office declined to comment. The Trump Organization didn't return a request for comment.

President Trump has retained ownership of his business while in the White House. His sons run the day-to-day operations.

In July 2017, Trump agreed that if Mueller started looking into his or his family's finances, that he would consider that going beyond the scope of the investigation.

"Last thing, if Mueller was looking at your finances and your family finances, unrelated to Russia — is that a red line?" the Times asked.

"I would say yeah. I would say yes," Trump said.



This subpoena is the first time Mueller's investigation has asked for documents specifically dealing with the Trump Organization's businesses, and comes at a time when the Special Counsel's office investigation into Russian meddling has widened.

In February, a grand jury convened by Mueller indicted 13 Russian individuals and three Russian companies with meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. On Thursday, the Treasury Department also imposed economic sanctions on those 13 Russians.

This is a developing story.