Get Our News App
Which "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Detective Should You…
16 Mouthwatering Ways To Cook With Honey This Winter
No, This Is Not Donald Trump’s Official…
I 3D-Printed My Face And I Can’t Believe How It… video

Watch Live: President Obama Says Putin Ushered In "Anti-American Rhetoric"

He’s expected to address some of Donald Trump’s recent statements, the decision to commute Chelsea Manning’s sentence, and his legacy.

Talal Ansari
Talal Ansari
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
BuzzFeed News Reporter

youtube.com

President Obama addressed his commutation of most of Chelsea Manning’s prison sentence at his final press conference on Wednesday.

“Chelsea Manning has served a tough prison sentence,” he said. “So the notion that the average person who was thinking about disclosing vital classified information would think it goes unpunished, I don’t think would get that impression from the sentence that Chelsea manning has served.”

Manning was an Army intelligence analyst arrested in 2010 and sentenced to 35 years in prison for the biggest breach of classified information of US national security history. She announced she was a transgender woman while in prison.

“It has been my view that, given she went to trial, that due process was carried out, that she took responsibility for her crime, that the sentence that she received was very disproportionate relative to what other leakers have received, and that she had served a significant amount of time, that it makes sense to commute — and not pardon — her sentence,” Obama said.


This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Talal Ansari is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. His secure PGP fingerprint is 4FEE 894C 8088 7E08 E170 A515 2801 7CC6 95D3 11C2
Contact Talal Ansari at talal.ansari@buzzfeed.com.
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Mary Ann Georgantopoulos at maryann.georgantopoulos@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
How To Use Facebook And Fake News To Get People To Murder Each Other

by Jason Patinkin

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing