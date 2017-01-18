Watch Live: President Obama Says Putin Ushered In "Anti-American Rhetoric"

President Obama addressed his commutation of most of Chelsea Manning’s prison sentence at his final press conference on Wednesday.

“Chelsea Manning has served a tough prison sentence,” he said. “So the notion that the average person who was thinking about disclosing vital classified information would think it goes unpunished, I don’t think would get that impression from the sentence that Chelsea manning has served.”

Manning was an Army intelligence analyst arrested in 2010 and sentenced to 35 years in prison for the biggest breach of classified information of US national security history. She announced she was a transgender woman while in prison.



“It has been my view that, given she went to trial, that due process was carried out, that she took responsibility for her crime, that the sentence that she received was very disproportionate relative to what other leakers have received, and that she had served a significant amount of time, that it makes sense to commute — and not pardon — her sentence,” Obama said.







