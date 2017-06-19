A Woman Shot And Killed By Seattle Police Was Pregnant And Had Mental Health Problems, Family Says

Police in Seattle shot and killed a 30-year-old woman who family members said was pregnant on Sunday after she called 911 about a possible burglary — and now an investigation is underway into the officers' use of force.

The woman, who was identified by family members in the Seattle Times as Charleena Lyles, had a knife and interacted with the two officers before she was shot, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).



Family members said that Lyles had suffered from some mental health problems in the last year and that she was several months pregnant, which BuzzFeed News couldn't immediately confirm. Family members also said they believe race was a factor — Lyles is black, and the two police officers that shot her were white.

In a video posted by the Seattle Times, a woman who identified herself as Lyles's sister can be seen distraught, screaming into the camera, telling the reporters that deadly force was not needed in the situation.

"She's this fucking tall," Monika Williams said, placing her hand below her head. "There's no reason for her to be shot, in front of her babies!" Williams said, adding later that the officers could have tased Lyles instead.

SPD have confirmed that several children, two boys and one girl, aged 11, 4, and 1, were in the apartment at the time of the shooting, and have been given to family members.

Audio taken from the officer's dashcam and was released by the SPD on Monday morning because the department, in a statement, said it believes "transparency throughout the investigation of deadly force incidents is essential to maintaining public trust."

In the audio, officers can be heard talking about responding to the burglary call in tandem, because of a "hazard information" in the system regarding Lyles, SOD detective Mark Jamieson said.