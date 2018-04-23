An investigation has been launched by police in Saraland, Alabama, after video of two white police officers throwing a black woman to the ground at a Waffle House, and in the process exposing her breasts, has sparked community anger and protests.

Cell phone video shot by a friend of the arrested women, identified as 25-year-old Chikesia Clemons, begins with an officer holding onto the wrist and shoulder of Clemons as she sits on a chair, having a heated exchange with the officers. The video then cuts to two police officers pulling Clemons down to the floor and exposing her breasts in the process of trying to arrest her.



A third officer appears above the two men as they try to make Clemons lie on her stomach.

"What are you doing?" Clemons can be heard asking as other patrons in the restaurant can be seen.

"I'm about to break your arm that's what I'm about to do," a police officer responds.

The mother of Clemons, Chiquitta Clemons-Howard, told AL.com that the dispute at the Waffle House began when Clemons asked for plastic utensils and was told there would be a 50 cent charge. According to her mother, Clemons told the Waffle House that she has received utensils in the past, for free, and then her order was cancelled by employees. While waiting for the contact information for the regional manager of the Waffle House, the police arrived. It is unclear who called the police.



"They didn't even ask her to leave, she was waiting for them to give her the district manager's card so she could file a complaint on one of the waitresses," Clemons-Howard told AL.com. "When they went to go get the card, that's when the police showed up. The officer should've come in and said we need you to leave."