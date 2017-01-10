Get Our News App
People Keep Getting Dragged Out Of Jeff Sessions’ Confirmation Hearing

Several protesters were removed barely an hour into the confirmation hearing.

Talal Ansari
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Zoe Tillman
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Before the confirmation hearing for Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions even began, protestors were being kicked out of the hearing for disruptions.

Less than an hour into the hearing, a total of seven protestors were taken out by US Capitol Police.

Two men dressed as the Ku Klux Klan members were thrown out early on. Shortly before the hearing began, they stood up and began shouting at Sessions with mock support. As they were removed, one could be hearing shouting, “You can’t arrest me I’m white. White people can’t be arrested!”

Representatives with the group Code Pink were in attendance, each dressed as a pink Statue of Liberty. They held up signs denouncing racism before the hearing began, but were allowed to stay. A member of the group was later taken out of the room after the hearing was underway, but it was unclear why, since that section was quiet at the time. The woman began yelling as she was removed that Sessions’ record was “evil.”

A man wearing a red cap was then quietly taken out, the reason for his removal was not immediately clear.

After Sessions began his opening remarks, two men stood up in the back of the room and shouted “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA,” and were taken out of the room. They resisted removal and were pushed out by Capitol Police.

Soon after the two men were removed, a woman stood up and also recited the chant, “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA.” She was swiftly removed as well.

Sessions resumed his remarks after each interruption and did not address the protesters.

Talal Ansari is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. His secure PGP fingerprint is 4FEE 894C 8088 7E08 E170 A515 2801 7CC6 95D3 11C2
Contact Talal Ansari at talal.ansari@buzzfeed.com.
Zoe Tillman is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, D.C.
Contact Zoe Tillman at zoe.tillman@buzzfeed.com.
