People Keep Getting Dragged Out Of Jeff Sessions’ Confirmation Hearing

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters ID: 10298119

Before the confirmation hearing for Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions even began, protestors were being kicked out of the hearing for disruptions.

Less than an hour into the hearing, a total of seven protestors were taken out by US Capitol Police.

Two men dressed as the Ku Klux Klan members were thrown out early on. Shortly before the hearing began, they stood up and began shouting at Sessions with mock support. As they were removed, one could be hearing shouting, “You can’t arrest me I’m white. White people can’t be arrested!”

HAPPENING NOW: Protestor thrown out of Sessions confirmation hearing. Dressed as klansman. — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) ID: 10298062

Representatives with the group Code Pink were in attendance, each dressed as a pink Statue of Liberty. They held up signs denouncing racism before the hearing began, but were allowed to stay. A member of the group was later taken out of the room after the hearing was underway, but it was unclear why, since that section was quiet at the time. The woman began yelling as she was removed that Sessions’ record was “evil.”

A man wearing a red cap was then quietly taken out, the reason for his removal was not immediately clear.

Another Sessions hearing attendee is removed, unclear what he did — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) ID: 10298147

After Sessions began his opening remarks, two men stood up in the back of the room and shouted “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA,” and were taken out of the room. They resisted removal and were pushed out by Capitol Police.



Here's two of the protesters as they were being removed after shouting "No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA" — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) ID: 10298229

Soon after the two men were removed, a woman stood up and also recited the chant, “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA.” She was swiftly removed as well.

Sessions resumed his remarks after each interruption and did not address the protesters.