Muslim Groups Are Bracing For Trump To Stop Muslim Immigration

Muslim civil liberties groups are preparing for President Donald Trump to issue executive orders that would institute a blanket suspension of visas issued to certain countries with majority Muslim populations, temporarily suspend the refugee resettlement program, and institute what Trump has called “extreme vetting,” or as one person called it, “a Sharia litmus test.”

An official at one of those groups — prominent in the Muslim community — told BuzzFeed News that a career government official said Trump would take action on the above measures soon. Two officials at another prominent group said they had heard secondhand that action may soon be taken on these measures.

Reuters on Tuesday evening, citing congressional aides, reported that Trump was expected to sign executive orders that limited immigration for refugees “and some visa holders from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.”

“We are preparing for the inevitability of what kind of ‘Muslim ban’ will be implemented, and we’re working with coalition partners to develop a strategy to defend rights and religious freedoms,” said Ibrahim Hooper, National Communications Director and spokesperson for CAIR, told BuzzFeed News. Hooper added that CAIR is in contact with a “broad spectrum” of Muslim, Arab-American, civil liberty, immigration, and refugee organizations to collaborate with on litigation when the time comes.

Asked if any litigation is already prepared, Hooper said, “Everybody is poised, waiting to see what the language is of this version of the Muslim ban, and we’ll go from there. Because until you see the specific language it’s difficult to react.”

Hoda Hawa, Director of Advocacy and Policy at the Muslim Public Affairs Council, said they would be taking a three-pronged approach to addressing any such executive action, whether it concerns Muslims or any other minority group.

Hawa said they would partner with groups whose primary expertise is in the legality of any actions, while simultaneously working with the media and press to ensure the conversation about the controversial ban remains, and lastly, work with allies on Capitol Hill.

The White House didn’t immediately return a request for comment.