This Town Has To Pay An Islamic Society $3.75 Million After Denying It Rights To Build A Mosque

In two separate federal lawsuits filed in March and November of 2016, the Islamic Society of Basking Ridge and Department of Justice, respectively, accused Bernards Township — just 50-miles east of Manhattan — of violating the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000.

A town in New Jersey has to pay an Islamic Society $3.25 million in a legal settlement after officials denied approval to build a mosque after 39 hearings that lasted for four years.

The lawsuits accuse the town's planning board of having different zoning standards for a mosque compared to other houses of worship.



"What should have been a simple board approval for a permitted use devolved into a Kafkaesque process that spanned an unprecedented four years and included 39 public hearings," the March, 2016 lawsuit read.



As part of the settlement with the DOJ, the town has agreed to allow the Islamic society to construct a mosque on its property. The town also agreed to change ordinances to limit the zoning restrictions placed on all houses of worship. The payment includes damages and attorney fees.

"Municipalities around the country should pay close attention to what happened in Bernards Township," said Adeel Mangi, lead attorney for the Islamic Society, in a statement. "The American Muslim community has the legal resources, the allies, and the determination to stand up for its constitutional rights in court and will do so.” Mangi's also said it will donate $1.75 million in attorney fees to "to a variety of charitable and other worthy causes."



Dr. Mohammad Ali Chaudry, the plaintiff and president of ISBR, said he was “pleased by this resolution and hope to receive prompt approval to build our mosque." Dr. Choudry, who once served as mayor of Bernards Township, also said the mosque's "doors will be open to anyone interested in building bridges to promote harmony in the community and peace in the world.”



During the long application process, where each meeting was widely attended by the public and every aspect of the application scrutinized, the Islamic Society was also subject to incidents of vandalism and social media harassment, according to the group's lawsuit.

Some posts about the proposed mosque on on the internet were titled, "A mosque by any other name is still a potential terrorist indoctrination center."

