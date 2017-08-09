Hundreds Gather In Solidarity With Muslim Americans After Minnesota Mosque Bombing

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota — Hundreds of Minnesotans gathered Tuesday at a soccer field near an islamic center in a show of solidarity for their Muslim American neighbors, just days after a bomb was thrown into the window of an imam's office.

Jewish and Christian faith leaders joined locals and politicians, ranging from state officials to Sen. Al Franken, in an outpouring of support for the Muslim American community while the FBI continues to search for the suspect responsible for the attack.

Speaker after speaker, the message was singular: American Muslims are not alone.

"This outrageous attack came at a time of peace and prayer," said Asad Zaman, director of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota, in reference to the bombing. "The attacker wanted to divide us but he failed," he said to a long applause.

"What happened Saturday morning was an attack on all of us," Franken told the crowd. "It wasn't just an attack on this center, or on Muslims, it was an attack on all Minnesotans. On all religious faiths. It was an attack on those Minnesotans who are non-believers," he said to the crowd, the vast majority of which were unaffiliated with the mosque.



Sen. Amy Klobuchar echoed those statements in a letter: "No one should be afraid to worship in the United States of America. I hope the outreach from so many people of so many faiths brings much solace to our Muslim community."

