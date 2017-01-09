Trump’s Son-In-Law Jared Kushner To Be Named Senior White House Adviser

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump shakes hands with son-in-law Jared Kushner. Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images ID: 10292912

President-elect Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will reportedly serve as a senior adviser in the new White House.

Transition team officials told multiple news outlets on Monday that Kushner — a real estate developer who is married to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and owns the Observer newspaper — would be named to an influential post, with a formal announcement expected as soon as Tuesday.

But Kushner’s appointment raises questions about potential conflicts of interest because of the 35-year-old’s business dealings. The appointment may also violate a decades-old federal anti-nepotism statute that bars officials from appointing relatives to positions in the government.

In a statement, Kusher’s lawyer told the New York Times his client would resign as head of Kushner Companies and divest from various assets.

“Mr. Kushner is committed to complying with federal ethics laws, and we have been consulting with the Office of Government Ethics regarding the steps he would take,” the lawyer, Jamie Gorelick, said.

