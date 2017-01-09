Get Our News App
Politics

Trump’s Son-In-Law Jared Kushner To Be Named Senior White House Adviser

The reported appointment could come up against anti-nepotism laws, however, and renew focus on potential conflicts of interest.

Talal Ansari
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump shakes hands with son-in-law Jared Kushner. Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will reportedly serve as a senior adviser in the new White House.

Transition team officials told multiple news outlets on Monday that Kushner — a real estate developer who is married to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and owns the Observer newspaper — would be named to an influential post, with a formal announcement expected as soon as Tuesday.

But Kushner’s appointment raises questions about potential conflicts of interest because of the 35-year-old’s business dealings. The appointment may also violate a decades-old federal anti-nepotism statute that bars officials from appointing relatives to positions in the government.

In a statement, Kusher’s lawyer told the New York Times his client would resign as head of Kushner Companies and divest from various assets.

“Mr. Kushner is committed to complying with federal ethics laws, and we have been consulting with the Office of Government Ethics regarding the steps he would take,” the lawyer, Jamie Gorelick, said.


Talal Ansari is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. His secure PGP fingerprint is 4FEE 894C 8088 7E08 E170 A515 2801 7CC6 95D3 11C2
Contact Talal Ansari at talal.ansari@buzzfeed.com.
