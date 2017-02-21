Here’s How Trump’s Immigration Orders Are Going To Be Enforced

John Moore / Getty Images ID: 10568472

The Department of Homeland Security released two memos Tuesday that expound on President Donald Trump’s executive orders concerning border security and immigration enforcement that call for stricter enforcement of immigration laws and call for the hiring of more personnel to enforce those laws.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly’s two memos to the heads of various agencies sets into motion sweeping new guidelines that affect undocumented immigrants in the US.

Here are a few of the most notable directives:

— Hiring: The memos calls for the hiring of an additional 5,000 Border Patrol agents and 10,000 “officers and agents” for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

— Catch-and-release: Unofficially known as “catch-and-release,” the DHS memo seeks to end the practice of granting an undocumented immigrant parole while they await court proceedings. The memo states detention during this time is preferred, potentially resulting in a large increase in the number of people detained at facilities around the country. “Such policies, collectively referred to as ‘catch-and-release,’ shall end,” the memo reads.

— Expanded expedited removal proceedings: The memos expands the use of “expedited removal” of any undocumented immigrant who cannot prove “to the satisfaction of an immigration officer, that they have been continuously physically present in the United States for the two-year period.” Prior to this, such a removal was only allowed in circumstances where undocumented immigrants were “encountered within 100 air miles of the border and 14 days of entry.”

—Border Wall Construction: One memo calls for the CBP to “immediately begin planning, design, construction and maintenance of a wall” along the souther US border with Mexico.

In a statement, Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, said “These memos confirm that the Trump administration is willing to trample on due process, human decency, the well-being of our communities, and even protections for vulnerable children, in pursuit of a hyper-aggressive mass deportation policy.” Jadwat added that, “President Trump does not have the last word here — the courts and the public will not allow this un-American dream to become reality.”

