Here's What We Know About The Suspect In The Congressional Baseball Shooting

The suspect alleged to have opened fire at a Republican congressional baseball practice in Virginia on Wednesday morning has been identified by multiple outlets as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, two Capitol Hill police officers, a lobbyist, and a staffer to Rep. Roger Williams, Zack Barth, were shot at the Alexandria baseball fields. At a press conference on Wednesday morning, President Trump said the suspect in the shooting had died at a hospital. Authorities have not yet publicly identified the suspect, but sources told multiple outlets that Hodgkinson was the suspect.

Hodgkinson's wife told ABC News he has been living in Alexandria for the past two months. Facebook pages that appeared to belong to Hodgkinson showed multiple posts critical of President Trump and supportive of Sen. Bernie Sanders. Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina told BuzzFeed News the gunman asked whether those practicing were Republicans or Democrats before opening fire. Shown an image of Hodgkinson from his Facebook page, Rep. Duncan said the photo matched the man he spoke to. Hodgkinson appeared to own a home inspection company, JTH Inspections, according to the business review website Yelp, his Facebook accounts, and online business records.

His Facebook page, which has been swarmed by users' comments after Hodgkinson was identified as a suspect, contain multiple posts dating back to at least 2014, that are critical of the Republican party.

Hodgkinson appears to have a particular interest in political cartoons that took aim at Republican figures and their donors, as well as the politics and policies of the GOP in general.



Sen. Sanders said he had been informed that Hodgkinson volunteered on his presidential campaign. "I am sickened by this despicable act," Sanders said in a statement. "Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms."

