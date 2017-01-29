Here’s What Muslim American Veterans Think Of Trump’s Refugee Ban

“I know how it is to come to America and live the American dream and be safe,” said Ajmal Achekzai, a Marine veteran and a refugee from Afghanistan.

Achekzai arrived in the US at the age of five after the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the 1980s. “I understand how it feels to be a refugee,” he said.

“I appreciate what America has done from my family. My mom would have been a widow or I would have been an orphan if it wasn’t for the refugee program,” he said.

“When I heard that people who can’t protect themselves aren’t able to be protected as refugees here, that hit me extremely hard,” he said.

Achekzai said he is staunchly against the immigration ban due to humanitarian and constitutional reasons.

“As a Marine, you’re taught to protect,” he said.