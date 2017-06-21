Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

A Police Officer Was Stabbed At The Flint Airport In What's Being Investigated As Possible Terror Attack

Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan has been evacuated.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Talal Ansari
Talal Ansari
BuzzFeed News Reporter
LinkedIn

An incident involving a police officer who was stabbed in the neck at Bishop International Airport on Wednesday morning in Flint, Michigan, is being investigated by the FBI as possible terrorism.

The officer, identified as Lt. Jeff Neville, was taken to a hospital where he was originally listed as in critical condition, according to Michigan State Police, but has been upgraded to stable condition after undergoing surgery.

The MSP is on scene at Bishop Airport. The officer is in critical condition Please keep the officer in your prayer… https://t.co/VBfi8lJN6p
MSP Metro Detroit @mspmetrodet

The MSP is on scene at Bishop Airport. The officer is in critical condition Please keep the officer in your prayer… https://t.co/VBfi8lJN6p

Reply Retweet Favorite

Police have also said that one suspect in connection with this morning's stabbing is in custody.

The FBI is "lead agency" in the investigation, according to a statement by state police.

Neville has been a police officer at the Bishop International Airport Authority since 2001, and a lieutenant since 2006, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"Right now we are still awaiting more information about the situation at Bishop Airport this morning," Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said. "My thoughts and prayers are with all of our law enforcement officers who work to service and protect us each and every day. I want the public to know that several agencies are involved and working to ensure the situation is under control. However, at this time we are taking extra precautions just to be safe."

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: BishopInternationalAirport

Bishop International Airport has been evacuated and "all passengers are safe," according to a statement released on the airport's Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Please check back at BuzzFeed News for the latest.

Talal Ansari is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. His secure PGP fingerprint is 4FEE 894C 8088 7E08 E170 A515 2801 7CC6 95D3 11C2

Contact Talal Ansari at talal.ansari@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews