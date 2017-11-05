Here Is All The Fake News About The Texas Church Shooting

Rep. Vicente González just repeated the well-known 4chan hoax that the shooter's name was Sam Hyde. That name is ci… https://t.co/o9N3WwcMuS

Following the shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas incorrectly stated that the gunman was a man named Sam Hyde.

"It was reported to me that he's actually not from this community. Apparently his name was released as Sam Hyde, that was the name I was given," Gonzalez said on CNN on Sunday afternoon.

Time and time again, after numerous mass shootings in the US, the name of prankster and comedian Sam Hyde is widely circulated on social media as the alleged shooter — he is not.

It is unclear how Gonzalez heard that Hyde was the alleged shooter, but a barrage of social media posts, often originating from users of 4chan, often flood Twitter naming Hyde as the shooter.

So pervasive is the hoax that a history of Hyde as being named as a mass shooter was written about by BuzzFeed News last year.