Here Is All The Fake News About The Texas Church Shooting

1. Following the shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas incorrectly stated that the gunman was a man named Sam Hyde.
"It was reported to me that he's actually not from this community. Apparently his name was released as Sam Hyde, that was the name I was given," Gonzalez said on CNN on Sunday afternoon.
Time and time again, after numerous mass shootings in the US, the name of prankster and comedian Sam Hyde is widely circulated on social media as the alleged shooter — he is not.
It is unclear how Gonzalez heard that Hyde was the alleged shooter, but a barrage of social media posts, often originating from users of 4chan, often flood Twitter naming Hyde as the shooter.
So pervasive is the hoax that a history of Hyde as being named as a mass shooter was written about by BuzzFeed News last year.
2. A picture of this YouTuber known as "Reviewbrah" is not a missing person after the shooting in Sutherland.
Reviewbrah, the man behind the popular YouTube channel "TheReportOfTheWeek," was also recently falsely claimed as missing after the October shooting in Las Vegas that left 58 people dead.
So popular was another hoax that Reiewbrah was missing after the attack at an Ariane Grande concert in Manchester, the YouTuber was compelled to release a video titled, "I am alive."
3. This is not the shooter's Facebook page.
4. The shooter was not named Chris Ward.
5. Far-right social media personalities have begun spreading a rumour about the shooter being linked to "antifa," but there is no evidence for that.
The police have not yet released any information about the shooter that would suggest motive or affiliation to any groups.
Websites have already started picking up this baseless misinformation.
6. Many people online are suggesting the shooter was a Democrat, but there is not yet any evidence of that.
7. The shooter is not a Muslim convert named Samir Al-Hajeed; the same hoax was going around the Vegas shooting.
