 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Here Is All The Fake News About The Texas Church Shooting

A gunman opened fire at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. No, Sam Hyde was not the shooter.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Talal Ansari
Talal Ansari
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Jane Lytvynenko
Jane Lytvynenko
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Following the shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas incorrectly stated that the gunman was a man named Sam Hyde.

Rep. Vicente González just repeated the well-known 4chan hoax that the shooter's name was Sam Hyde. That name is ci… https://t.co/o9N3WwcMuS
Brandon Wall @Walldo

Rep. Vicente González just repeated the well-known 4chan hoax that the shooter's name was Sam Hyde. That name is ci… https://t.co/o9N3WwcMuS

Reply Retweet Favorite

"It was reported to me that he's actually not from this community. Apparently his name was released as Sam Hyde, that was the name I was given," Gonzalez said on CNN on Sunday afternoon.

Time and time again, after numerous mass shootings in the US, the name of prankster and comedian Sam Hyde is widely circulated on social media as the alleged shooter — he is not.

It is unclear how Gonzalez heard that Hyde was the alleged shooter, but a barrage of social media posts, often originating from users of 4chan, often flood Twitter naming Hyde as the shooter.

So pervasive is the hoax that a history of Hyde as being named as a mass shooter was written about by BuzzFeed News last year.

UGGGHH, fuckin Sam Hyde named as suspect by Texas congressman on CNN. People, be better than this.
J.M. Berger @intelwire

UGGGHH, fuckin Sam Hyde named as suspect by Texas congressman on CNN. People, be better than this.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here are the other fake news items regarding the Texas shooting. This post will be updated.

2. A picture of this YouTuber known as "Reviewbrah" is not a missing person after the shooting in Sutherland.

Please be careful in looking at news and reports out of Sutherland Springs, Texas. Hoaxes have already popped up.
NowThis Newsroom @newsroom

Please be careful in looking at news and reports out of Sutherland Springs, Texas. Hoaxes have already popped up.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Reviewbrah, the man behind the popular YouTube channel "TheReportOfTheWeek," was also recently falsely claimed as missing after the October shooting in Las Vegas that left 58 people dead.

So popular was another hoax that Reiewbrah was missing after the attack at an Ariane Grande concert in Manchester, the YouTuber was compelled to release a video titled, "I am alive."

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

3. This is not the shooter's Facebook page.

A fake Facebook account was being spread on social media hours after the news broke, but the page is not real.
Screenshot

A fake Facebook account was being spread on social media hours after the news broke, but the page is not real.

4. The shooter was not named Chris Ward.

Beware of any information coming from unverified or unsourced accounts. This account has spread other misinformation, including posts from the fake Facebook account.
Screenshot

Beware of any information coming from unverified or unsourced accounts. This account has spread other misinformation, including posts from the fake Facebook account.

5. Far-right social media personalities have begun spreading a rumour about the shooter being linked to "antifa," but there is no evidence for that.

Screenshot

The police have not yet released any information about the shooter that would suggest motive or affiliation to any groups.

Screenshot

Websites have already started picking up this baseless misinformation.

Screenshot

6. Many people online are suggesting the shooter was a Democrat, but there is not yet any evidence of that.

Screenshot.

7. The shooter is not a Muslim convert named Samir Al-Hajeed; the same hoax was going around the Vegas shooting.

A post in the Santa Monica Observer said the shooter is a "Muslim convert" who changed his name to "Samir Al-Hajeeda," citing a tweeter named "Mustachio." However, that same name was used for a fake suspect in the Las Vegas shooting. Authorities have not yet released the name of the suspect, but multiple media outlets identified the gunman as 26-year-old Devin P. Kelley.Many Twitter users, including a fake Julian Assange account, are pushing the false conspiracy theory without any evidence.
Screenshot

A post in the Santa Monica Observer said the shooter is a "Muslim convert" who changed his name to "Samir Al-Hajeeda," citing a tweeter named "Mustachio." However, that same name was used for a fake suspect in the Las Vegas shooting.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the suspect, but multiple media outlets identified the gunman as 26-year-old Devin P. Kelley.

Many Twitter users, including a fake Julian Assange account, are pushing the false conspiracy theory without any evidence.

Screenshot

Talal Ansari is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. His secure PGP fingerprint is 4FEE 894C 8088 7E08 E170 A515 2801 7CC6 95D3 11C2

Contact Talal Ansari at talal.ansari@buzzfeed.com.

Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.

Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.