Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Conservative website Breitbart News has apologized to a German soccer star after using his photo in an article about gangs taking migrants from Morocco to Spain on jet skis.

The article, published Sunday, was headlined "Spanish Police Crack Gang Moving Migrants on Jet-Skis," and Lukas Podolski, a former Arsenal player, was featured in the main image attached to the story.

After sudden and widespread social media reaction, the photo was replaced and an editor's note added.