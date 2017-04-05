There's Been A Big Shakeup In Trump's White House Involving Steve Bannon

President Donald Trump has reorganized key players on his National Security Council, including removing chief strategist Stephen Bannon from the influential group, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

Citing a regulatory filing, Bloomberg, which first broke the news, also reported that Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert's role has been been downgraded.

In January, President Trump took the unusual step of demoting two key figures, the director of National Intelligence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in order to place Bannon, his chief strategist and the former editor of right-wing website Breitbart, on the NSC's principals committee. Dan Coats, the national intelligence director, and Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are now "regular attendees" of the council, according to the filing.

The NSC is the primary group through which the president makes foreign and domestic national security considerations. The council consists of high level interagency members of the government, including certain members of the president's cabinet.

"Susan Rice operationalized the NSC during the last administration. I was put on to ensure that it was deoperationalized," Bannon said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal. "[Current National Security Advisor] General McMaster has returned the NSC to its proper function."

Bannon's statement came as scores of other reporters quoted a "senior administration official" who had used the phrase "deoperationalize" to explain the NSC shakeup.



Unnamed White House officials have been telling reporters that Bannon's role on the NSC, in addition to "deoperationalize" the group, was to keeps tabs on former general and ousted national security advisor, Michael Flynn. Flynn resigned as a national security advisor after it was revealed that he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other prominent White House officials on his communications with the Russian ambassador to the US before President Trump's inauguration.

Trump also downgraded Tom Bossert, a former national security aide to President George W. Bush who now serves as homeland security adviser. Bloomberg reported that Bossert was essenially McMaster's #2 on the council.

The sidelining of Bannon marks the biggest victory for McMaster in his drive to consolidate power at the NSC since he assumed the job in late February. The two men have for weeks viewed each other with suspicion and clashed repeatedly over personnel decisions.

In recent days, McMaster overturned a decision by his predecessor Michael Flynn to hire Robin Fontes as senior director for South and Central Asia, according to four individuals familiar with the decision. In her place, McMaster hired Lisa Curtis, a South Asia expert and Russia hawk whose views about Moscow’s influence in Central Asia are likely to conflict with those of Bannon and Trump who seek a rapprochement with Russia.

The appointment of Curtis was the second recent addition of a Russia critic to the NSC following the hire of Brookings scholar Fiona Hill as senior director for Europe and Russia.

But McMaster hasn’t always been on the winning side of intra-White House debates.



Last month, Trump overruled a decision by McMaster to reassign a senior White House director for intelligence, Ezra Cohen-Watnick, who was staunchly opposed by the Central Intelligence Agency. Trump’s decision, first reported by Politico, came after Bannon and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, appealed to the president to keep the controversial aide.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

