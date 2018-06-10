Seven People Were Arrested While Protesting The Jailing Of The Black Man Who Used A Flamethrower in Charlottesville

Seven people were arrested on Friday for protesting the guilty verdict given to a counterprotester from last year's Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, who used a flamethrower against white nationalists.

A photo showing Corey Long at the Aug. 12, 2017, rally using a spray can to shoot flames toward white nationalists went viral.

Long, who has maintained that he was acting in self-defense, was found guilty of disorderly conduct and sentenced to 20 days in jail by a judge in Charlottesville on Friday morning.



According to the Charlottesville Police Department, seven people protesting Long's guilty verdict on Friday were arrested in the downtown area of Charlottesville and charged with violating the misdemeanor of "Pedestrians stepping into highway where they cannot be seen."

"The protesters gathered in the middle of the roadway and were given repeated instructions to move out of the roadway or they would be arrested," a police press release stated. "When the protesters failed to comply with the officers’ instructions, officers began making arrests."

Don Gathers, a local activist and member of the city’s new Police Civilian Review Board, told the Daily Progress: “When was the last time you heard people being thrown into a paddy wagon for jaywalking? Who has an answer for that?”

Before the arrests on Friday night, a group of 20–30 protesters marched through the streets chanting, “Corey Long did nothing wrong.”