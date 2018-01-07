A Private High School Has Fired A Substitute Teacher After Learning Of His White Nationalist Ties

An all-girls Catholic high school in Maryland has fired a substitute teacher and former coach after discovering that he works for white nationalist Richard Spencer's think tank.

Kathleen Ryan Prebble, president of The Academy of the Holy Cross high school, wrote to parents on Thursday that Greg Conte was fired "immediately" after students discovered on social media that Conte was "a member of the 'alt-right' movement" under an "alternate identity."



Prebble wrote that after an investigation, "there was no reason to think that he negatively influenced any of our girls with his philosophy." Prebble called the alt-right an "atrocious group."

An article published on December 8 by the news outlet Splinter revealed that Conte, using the alias Greg Ritter, is director of operations for the National Policy Institute. NPI's president and creative director is Richard Spencer; according to the organizations website, it is "dedicated to the heritage, identity, and future of people of European descent in the United States and around the world."

On Friday, the day after his firing, Conte defended his beliefs, telling ABC7 in Washington D.C. that “Diversity leads to social problems, it leads to conflict, it leads to war.”

The reporter pressed Conte, asking, "What do you say to people who say that social problems arise regardless of whether there is diversity?"

“That’s true, they will arise. It’s just going to be worst if there is diversity,” Conte replied.

Conte also said that he had "sort of expected" his firing because he had been open about his beliefs outside of the school.

"I was a little bit disappointed though — I mean, we're at he point where the beliefs of people in the alt-right are fairly common," Conte said, while holding a cigar.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Conte, as well as The Academy of the Holy Cross, about his firing.