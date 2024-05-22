Loaded Red Mex Dip

Ingredients
225g cream cheese
400g roasted capsicums
1 garlic clove
1 tbsp TABASCO® Brand Original Red Sauce
1 tbsp water
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp pepper
½ cup corn kernels
½ cup black beans
½ cup diced tomatoes
½ avocado, diced
½ cup sour cream
⅓ cup grated cheddar cheese
¼ cup coriander leaves
170g corn chips
Method
STEP 1: In a food processor, blend the cream cheese, roasted capsicums, garlic, TABASCO® Brand Original Red Sauce, water, salt and pepper until smooth.
STEP 2: Transfer the dip to a serving bowl.
STEP 3: Top the dip with the corn kernels, black beans, diced tomatoes, diced avocado, sour cream, grated cheese, and fresh coriander.
STEP 4: Place the corn chips in a bowl alongside the dip.
STEP 5: Serve immediately and enjoy!