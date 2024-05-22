Paid Post

Loaded Red Mex Dip

TABASCO® Australia
by TABASCO® Australia

A hand holding a bottle of Tabasco sauce over a bowl of layered dip with cheese, vegetables, and cilantro, surrounded by a dish of tortilla chips, cilantro, and tomatoes

Serves: 4

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 0 minutes 


Ingredients

225g cream cheese

400g roasted capsicums

1 garlic clove

1 tbsp TABASCO® Brand Original Red Sauce

1 tbsp water

½ tsp salt 

¼ tsp pepper 

½ cup corn kernels 

½ cup black beans

½ cup diced tomatoes

½ avocado, diced 

½ cup sour cream

⅓ cup grated cheddar cheese

¼ cup coriander leaves

170g corn chips


A bottle of Tabasco brand pepper sauce is placed on a kitchen countertop

Method

STEP 1: In a food processor, blend the cream cheese, roasted capsicums, garlic, TABASCO® Brand Original Red Sauce, water, salt and pepper until smooth.

STEP 2: Transfer the dip to a serving bowl.

STEP 3: Top the dip with the corn kernels, black beans, diced tomatoes, diced avocado, sour cream, grated cheese, and fresh coriander.

STEP 4: Place the corn chips in a bowl alongside the dip. 

STEP 5: Serve immediately and enjoy!


A bowl of layered dip topped with lettuce and cilantro on a kitchen counter. In the background, chips, hot sauce, and other ingredients are visible