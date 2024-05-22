Paid Post

Chilli Chicken Karaage Bao Buns

TABASCO® Australia
Plate of bao buns with crispy chicken, cucumber slices, cilantro, and drizzled sauce, next to bottles of Tabasco hot sauce and a green napkin

Servings: Makes 8 bao buns

Preparation Time: 40 minutes (including marinating time)

Cooking Time: 15 minutes


Ingredients

300g chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces 

1 tbsp TABASCO® Brand Original Red Sauce

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 cup corn flour

¼ tsp white pepper

500ml vegetable oil

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp TABASCO® Brand Sriracha Sauce

8 bao buns, pre-steamed

1 Lebanese cucumber, sliced 

½ cup coriander leaves


Two Tabasco sauce bottles, one green and larger, the other red and smaller, surrounded by sliced cucumbers, cilantro, and a dish of cucumbers

Method

STEP 1: In a bowl, mix the chicken thigh pieces, TABASCO® Brand Original Red Sauce and soy sauce. Cover and allow to marinate for at least 30 minutes in the fridge. 

STEP 2: In another bowl, mix the corn flour and white pepper.

STEP 3: Heat vegetable oil in a deep fryer or large pot to 180°C.

STEP 4: Dredge marinated chicken in the corn flour mixture, shaking off the excess flour.

STEP 5: Fry the chicken in batches, until golden brown and cooked through, for about 2-3 minutes.

STEP 6: Drain fried chicken on a paper towel lined plate. 

STEP 7: In a small bowl, mix together the mayonnaise and TABASCO® Brand Sriracha Sauce

STEP 8: Split bao buns and place onto a chopping board. 

STEP 9: Assemble bao buns with fried chicken pieces and sliced cucumbers. 

STEP 10: Drizzle bao buns with the Sriracha Mayonnaise and finish with coriander leaves. 

STEP 11: Serve immediately and enjoy! 


Three bao buns filled with fried chicken, shredded vegetables, sliced cucumbers, cilantro, and a drizzle of orange sauce, on a round plate