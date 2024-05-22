Chilli Chicken Karaage Bao Buns

Ingredients
300g chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces
1 tbsp TABASCO® Brand Original Red Sauce
2 tbsp soy sauce
1 cup corn flour
¼ tsp white pepper
500ml vegetable oil
½ cup mayonnaise
2 tbsp TABASCO® Brand Sriracha Sauce
8 bao buns, pre-steamed
1 Lebanese cucumber, sliced
½ cup coriander leaves
Method
STEP 1: In a bowl, mix the chicken thigh pieces, TABASCO® Brand Original Red Sauce and soy sauce. Cover and allow to marinate for at least 30 minutes in the fridge.
STEP 2: In another bowl, mix the corn flour and white pepper.
STEP 3: Heat vegetable oil in a deep fryer or large pot to 180°C.
STEP 4: Dredge marinated chicken in the corn flour mixture, shaking off the excess flour.
STEP 5: Fry the chicken in batches, until golden brown and cooked through, for about 2-3 minutes.
STEP 6: Drain fried chicken on a paper towel lined plate.
STEP 7: In a small bowl, mix together the mayonnaise and TABASCO® Brand Sriracha Sauce.
STEP 8: Split bao buns and place onto a chopping board.
STEP 9: Assemble bao buns with fried chicken pieces and sliced cucumbers.
STEP 10: Drizzle bao buns with the Sriracha Mayonnaise and finish with coriander leaves.
STEP 11: Serve immediately and enjoy!