BBQ Surf & Turf Skewers

Spice up your senses with these tasty BBQ Surf & Turf Skewers! Made with TABASCO® Brand Green Jalapeño Sauce.

TABASCO® Australia
by TABASCO® Australia

Serves: 4 (8 Skewers) 

Preparation Time: 20 minutes (plus marinating time)

Cooking Time: 10-15 minutes


Ingredients

2 tbsp + 1 tbsp TABASCO® Brand Green Jalapeño Sauce

500g raw banana prawns

500g sirloin steak, cubed

4 flatbread

½ cup aioli

½ cup pickled onion

1 Lebanese cucumber, sliced 

2 cups rocket

½ cup parsley


Method

STEP 1: Place wooden skewers into a dish and cover with water. Allow the skewers to soak for at least one hour. Or if using metal skewers, ensure they are clean and dry. 

STEP 2: In a bowl, mix 2 tbsp TABASCO® Brand Green Jalapeño Sauce with the prawns and beef cubes. Cover, and let them marinate for at least 30 minutes in the fridge.

STEP 3: Thread the marinated prawns and beef onto the pre-soaked skewers.

STEP 4: Grill skewers on a preheated BBQ or in a grilling pan over medium-high heat, until charred and cooked through.

STEP 5: Warm flatbreads on the grill for a few seconds on each side.

STEP 6: Place the flatbreads on serving plates. 

STEP 7: Top with aioli, pickled onion, sliced cucumbers, rocket, Surf and Turf Skewers, parsley leaves, and 1 tbsp TABASCO® Brand Green Jalapeño Sauce. 

STEP 8: Remove the skewers and enjoy! 


