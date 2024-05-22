BBQ Surf & Turf Skewers

Ingredients
2 tbsp + 1 tbsp TABASCO® Brand Green Jalapeño Sauce
500g raw banana prawns
500g sirloin steak, cubed
4 flatbread
½ cup aioli
½ cup pickled onion
1 Lebanese cucumber, sliced
2 cups rocket
½ cup parsley
Method
STEP 1: Place wooden skewers into a dish and cover with water. Allow the skewers to soak for at least one hour. Or if using metal skewers, ensure they are clean and dry.
STEP 2: In a bowl, mix 2 tbsp TABASCO® Brand Green Jalapeño Sauce with the prawns and beef cubes. Cover, and let them marinate for at least 30 minutes in the fridge.
STEP 3: Thread the marinated prawns and beef onto the pre-soaked skewers.
STEP 4: Grill skewers on a preheated BBQ or in a grilling pan over medium-high heat, until charred and cooked through.
STEP 5: Warm flatbreads on the grill for a few seconds on each side.
STEP 6: Place the flatbreads on serving plates.
STEP 7: Top with aioli, pickled onion, sliced cucumbers, rocket, Surf and Turf Skewers, parsley leaves, and 1 tbsp TABASCO® Brand Green Jalapeño Sauce.
STEP 8: Remove the skewers and enjoy!