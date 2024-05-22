BBQ Surf & Turf Skewers

Method

STEP 1: Place wooden skewers into a dish and cover with water. Allow the skewers to soak for at least one hour. Or if using metal skewers, ensure they are clean and dry.

STEP 2: In a bowl, mix 2 tbsp TABASCO® Brand Green Jalapeño Sauce with the prawns and beef cubes. Cover, and let them marinate for at least 30 minutes in the fridge.

STEP 3: Thread the marinated prawns and beef onto the pre-soaked skewers.

STEP 4: Grill skewers on a preheated BBQ or in a grilling pan over medium-high heat, until charred and cooked through.

STEP 5: Warm flatbreads on the grill for a few seconds on each side.

STEP 6: Place the flatbreads on serving plates.

STEP 7: Top with aioli, pickled onion, sliced cucumbers, rocket, Surf and Turf Skewers, parsley leaves, and 1 tbsp TABASCO® Brand Green Jalapeño Sauce.

STEP 8: Remove the skewers and enjoy!



