Four #WhoBitBeyonce Suspects Based On The Internet's Investigations

Tiffany Haddish claims an unnamed actor bit Queen Bey at a party and now everyone's a detective.

Sylvia Obell
Tiffany Haddish spilling secrets about partying with Beyoncé again, this time revealing that she witnessed an actor bite the singer at a party.

“There was this actress there that's just, like, doing the mostest... She bit Beyoncé in the face," Haddish told GQ before declining to reveal the name of the woman in question.
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

“There was this actress there that's just, like, doing the mostest... She bit Beyoncé in the face," Haddish told GQ before declining to reveal the name of the woman in question.

The revelation has the internet quite shook, and the always ready Beyhive has launched an investigation using #WhoBitBeyonce in an attempt to find the alleged culprit.

@yoyotrav @deray I’m starting a hashtag because I need to know: #WhoBitBeyonce ???
a child who scoffs at tradition @iammissfaye

in the criminal justice system, Beyoncé is represented by two separate yet equally important groups: me, hunter harris, who investigates crimes, and tiffany haddish, who snitches on the offenders https://t.co/knJyMkqvRA
hunter harris @hunteryharris

Some astute fans noticed that Haddish said the incident took place at the same party where she and Beyoncé took the selfie the Girls Trip actress posted on Instagram, Dec. 22, 2017.

tiffany haddish said in gq that the bite™ happened the same night as her selfie with bey, at an afterparty for jay’s 4:44 tour in inglewood (that also explains why bey is hiding part of her face) https://t.co/IPovYJ5zZa
JHERI CURL DRAKE @plantofcolor

As with all mysteries, the internet was on the case and narrowed the list of suspects down to the women below.

#WhoBitBeyonce (cue SVU theme song)... In case you're wondering, twitter has narrowed it down to Queen Latifah, Sanaa Lathan and Sara Foster. Mystery solved.
Fawn Conley @fantaseeblu

#WhoBitBeyonce Rihanna, Queen Latifah, Foster, and Lathan are the actresses that were there.
SaVannah Lace @Mi55_Savannah

#whobitbeyonce the only actresses who were at the concert were Sanaa Lathan and Sara Foster so unless some names are missing 👀
Mo @momoszn_

OMG Sara Foster is being accused of biting Beyonce! 😱Meanwhile her sister Erin is saying Sara planted this rumor. They are hilarious! 🤣😂 https://t.co/rKMpdmh5Ki
LaWanda @lawanda50

Queen Latifah: She was photographed at the show by TMZ and is famous enough to have been invited to the after-party but it's THE QUEEN. We refuse to believe she would ever do such a thing.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Charlotte McKinney: The Baywatch actor was reported to be at the concert but doesn't seem like a likely member of the Carter's party circle.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
Sara Foster: The former 90210 actor and VH1 realty star was seen at the concert with Jen Meyer. She and her sister Erin Foster do come off as outspoken/outgoing fun girls about town but is she be capable of this outrageous action? (Sarah Foster addressed the bite allegations on her Instagram.)

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Sanaa Lathan: The star of the upcoming Netflix series Nappily Ever After has been a staple on the LA party scene for years and definitely runs in the same circle as the Carters. She was reported to be at the show with French Montana, and that's all we'll say about that.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Of course, there were also a lot of people who were there that we don't know so it could be one of them! If we do ever find out who bit Beyoncé, the Beyhive is sure to make the rest of their entire existence miserable.

But...apparently Chrissy Teigen knows who it is but will not tell us.

@platinumjones My initial guess was wrong. The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I’VE SAID TOO MUCH
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

UPDATE

This post has been updated to include Chrissy Teigen's tweet.

UPDATE

This piece has been edited to note that we don't actually know who bit Beyoncé. A prior version of this post suggested it was Sanaa Lathan. Let us know if you have any tips!

Sylvia Obell is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

