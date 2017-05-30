We clearly don't talk about him being a triple threat enough.

Sooooo apparently, there is a large pocket of people on this here planet Earth that have just discovered that Jamie Foxx's real name is not Jamie Foxx Yo, am I the only one who thought Jamie Foxx real name was Jamie Foxx? 😭😭 In the year of our Lord 2017.

But this is THE Jamie Foxx we're talking about here. He's not new to Hollywood at all. Wait people really didn't know Jamie Foxx real name isn't Jamie Foxx? 😂.....it's not like he's a new act he been around for decades now.

Let's go ahead and literally count the reasons you are wrong for this.

2. Not to mention the greatest sitcom wedding song of all time. View this video on YouTube Fox / Via youtube.com You're lying if you didn't get emotional when Jamie sang this song to Fancy on their wedding day.

AND 👏 YET 👏 YOU 👏 COULDN'T 👏 BE 👏 BOTHERED 👏 TO 👏 KNOW 👏 THIS 👏 MAN'S 👏 NAME!!?!!