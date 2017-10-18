 back to top
Frank Ocean Just Won The Defamation Lawsuit His Father Filed Against Him

Calvin Cooksey sued Ocean earlier this year for claiming Cooksey used a gay slur.

Posted on
Sylvia Obell
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Frank Ocean has won the defamation lawsuit his father, Calvin Cooksey, filed against him earlier this year.

Eamonn M. Mccormack / Getty Images

Cooksey sued Ocean for a Tumblr post from 2016, in which Ocean recalled his dad calling a transgender waitress a f****t as he dragged a six-year-old Ocean out of a neighborhood diner.

In the Tumblr post, Ocean, who is a member of the LGBT community, aimed to bring awareness to homophobia and transphobia. "Many hate us and wish we didn’t exist," he went on to write. "Many don’t see anything wrong with passing down the same old values that send thousands of kids into suicidal depression each year."

Ocean also noted in the Tumblr post that the alleged incident was the last time he saw his father.
Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

Cooksey denied the story and sued his son for $14.5 million in damages in February, claiming the story cost him future financial opportunities.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images

A Los Angeles judge heard the case on Tuesday, Oct. 17 and sided with Ocean, saying Cooksey failed to prove he defamed him at all.

Ocean's attorney told TMZ, "It was a sad case, but we are glad that it ended in Frank's favor and that it is over."
AFP / Getty Images

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Ocean's lawyers for a further comment.

Claudia Rosenbaum contributed reporting to this story.

Sylvia Obell is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Sylvia Obell at sylvia.obell@buzzfeed.com.

