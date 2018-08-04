Who Do You Think Is Gonna Win Becca's Season Of "The Bachelorette"?

So if you've been watching this season of The Bachelorette, then you know Becca's narrowed it down to her two ~fiancé-finalists~: Garrett and Blake.
Though he had a bit of an ~Instagram scandal~ after liking a couple offensive posts, Garrett, a medical sales rep from Nevada, has been great to Becca. She says his positive demeanor always cheers her up, and he makes her laugh like no one else can.
And then there's Blake, a sales rep from Colorado. He's endlessly sweet and anxious about losing Becca, and their chemistry was ELECTRIC from the get-go — he was the first guy Becca admitted to being in love with.
So you guys, I just have a couple lil' polls I want to gather some data on. Ya know, before Monday night's finale...
So who do you think is going to win this season?GarrettVia ABCBlakeVia ABC
And who do you want to win?GarrettVia ABCBlakeVia ABC
And lastly, who do you want to be the next ~bachelor~? There are no wrong answers.JasonVia ABCJASON!!!!!!!!!!!!Via ABC
