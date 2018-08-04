 back to top
Who Do You Think Is Gonna Win Becca's Season Of "The Bachelorette"?

TEAM GARRETT OR TEAM BLAKE?!?!?!?!

Syd Robinson
Syd Robinson
So if you've been watching this season of The Bachelorette, then you know Becca's narrowed it down to her two ~fiancé-finalists~: Garrett and Blake.

Though he had a bit of an ~Instagram scandal~ after liking a couple offensive posts, Garrett, a medical sales rep from Nevada, has been great to Becca. She says his positive demeanor always cheers her up, and he makes her laugh like no one else can.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
And then there's Blake, a sales rep from Colorado. He's endlessly sweet and anxious about losing Becca, and their chemistry was ELECTRIC from the get-go — he was the first guy Becca admitted to being in love with.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
So you guys, I just have a couple lil' polls I want to gather some data on. Ya know, before Monday night's finale...

  1. So who do you think is going to win this season?

  1. And who do you want to win?

  1. And lastly, who do you want to be the next ~bachelor~? There are no wrong answers.

