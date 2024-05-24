Non-Rich People Are Sharing Subtly Obvious Signs Of Wealth, And Honestly, It's Pretty Eye-Opening

For people who grew up pretty well off, it can be easy to overlook your privileges. But for others who weren't quite as fortunate, those privileges can be all too obvious.
And a lot of the time, wealth shows itself in little, not so blatant ways. (At least not so blatant to the people who are lucky enough to have/experience them.)
Well, recently, Reddit user u/phiggie asked in r/AskReddit: "Redditors who grew up poor, what do you associate with being rich?" Here are some of the examples people gave:
2. "Being able to buy something you need without having to ask yourself how badly you need it."
4. "Going to a store to pick out furniture. Like, actually buying NEW stuff, not just taking whatever you can find at thrift stores or garage sales. That seems so luxurious!"
5. "Scheduling regular doctor's office visits or seeing a dentist for anything other than an emergency."
8. "Eating pizza because you want to, not because it's $2."
"That, and mom eating along with us normally instead of pretending that the crust is her favorite part and that's why she'd eat the crust we'd leave."