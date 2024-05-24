    Non-Rich People Are Sharing Subtly Obvious Signs Of Wealth, And Honestly, It's Pretty Eye-Opening

    "Indifference is the greatest sign of wealth."

    For people who grew up pretty well off, it can be easy to overlook your privileges. But for others who weren't quite as fortunate, those privileges can be all too obvious.

    And a lot of the time, wealth shows itself in little, not so blatant ways. (At least not so blatant to the people who are lucky enough to have/experience them.)

    Well, recently, Reddit user u/phiggie asked in r/AskReddit: "Redditors who grew up poor, what do you associate with being rich?" Here are some of the examples people gave:

    1. "Those fridges with the water dispenser on it."

    Siyuen_Tea

    2. "Being able to buy something you need without having to ask yourself how badly you need it."

    Awkward_Name5898

    3. "Knowing what a duvet cover is and owning one."

    hominian

    4. "Going to a store to pick out furniture. Like, actually buying NEW stuff, not just taking whatever you can find at thrift stores or garage sales. That seems so luxurious!"

    Nonsenseinabag

    5. "Scheduling regular doctor's office visits or seeing a dentist for anything other than an emergency."

    didnsignup4dis

    6. "Hiring movers. Especially if they're the ones who pack all your shit for you too."

    KhaoticMess

    7. "Not knowing EXACTLY how much money you have at any given time."

    wrongstuff

    8. "Eating pizza because you want to, not because it's $2."

    "That, and mom eating along with us normally instead of pretending that the crust is her favorite part and that's why she'd eat the crust we'd leave."

    DirtySingh

    9. "There's a line from Nick in New Girl that describes being well off as 'filling your gas tank up all the way rich.' That was the rich I wanted to be. Comfortable. Also, not having to do math in the grocery store to see what food you can buy. I hated that. I wanted to just go buy necessities like gas and food without worrying. Proud to say that now I usually fill my gas tank all the way and don't do math when buying groceries."

    Top_Confidence_9177


    10. "Ordering an appetizer and/or dessert at a restaurant in addition to an entrée."

    Frankfluff


    11. "Parents buying a car for your 16th birthday."

    ghosthues

    12. "People who had marble counter islands in the kitchen."

    Unfair-Campaign257

    13. "Having the crayons that have the sharpener built into the box."

    dahopppa

    14. "Having nice teeth that don't cause constant, debilitating pain."

    DeanCrimson


    15. "Having a basketball hoop in the driveway. I just bought a house and am most proud of the hoop!"

    killkumquat

    16. "Kids who went to summer camp. I got sent to long-distant family and worked on the family farm."

    Jim105

    17. "I'm showing my age here, but having a shower in your house. Back in the day, only people with money had showers. We all only had baths."

    Guru6676

    18. "Stairs. I've always lived in an apartment, so for me, I really hope that I'll one day have a house with stairs."

    Trikger


    19. "Being able to get a new mattress."

    OakNogg

    20. "Hiring people to either cook, clean, mow the grass, or do snow removal in the winter."

    thatstaceygirl

    21. "Having snacks in the house a week after grocery day."

    fiftyonions


    22. "Vacations that weren't visiting family."

    lastcallface

    23. And lastly: "Indifference. I realized what real wealth meant in high school when we cleaned up trash from a creek and the rich kids wore their Polo shirts, Guess jeans, and Jordans because if they were trashed, they would simply get new ones. The poor kids wore their grubby clothes to do labor in."

    Waxnpoetic

