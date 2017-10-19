8 Reasons Rory And Logan Are Filth Who Deserve Each Other

Lorelai literally took Rory from being swaddled in a shed to graduating from Yale, and how does Rory repay her?! By running back to the life that Lorelai spent her life trying to get away from, thus stabbing Lorelai in her equally problematic back!!!

While Logan's parents really are Satan and Satanita incarnates, they truly do have good intentions when it comes to him. I mean, they kept him in prep schools even after he kept getting kicked out, and then got his weak ass into Yale. Even though it must suck for Logan, his family won't let him fail.