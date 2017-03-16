Get Our News App
25 Things You Didn’t Know About…Us Weekly
This Woman Refused To Let An Anti-Transgender Group…
Super Samurai Power Ranger Pleads Guilty To Killing…
This Dessert Quiz Will Reveal How Many…
This Woman Spent So Much Time Building Her Kitty A…
12 "Teens" In TV And Movies Vs. Teens In Real Life
29 Photos That Show Just How Insane Spring Break…
The Art Of Arepas. video
Internal Metrics Show How Often Uber’s Self-Driving…
World

This Think Tank Studied Russian Humor And Russia Thought It Was Hilarious

In Putin’s Russia, Foreign Ministry trolls you.

Susie Armitage
Susie Armitage
BuzzFeed Global Managing Editor

1. So here’s a thing that happened: the NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence just released a study on Russian humor.

youtube.com

Quick point of clarification: NATO StratCom COE, as the group is known, is a “multi-nationally constituted and NATO-accredited international military organization, which is not part of the NATO Command Structure, nor subordinate to any other NATO entity,” according to its website. In plain English, it’s a think tank based in Latvia that studies security issues relevant to NATO member countries. It’s not the same thing as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Now, on to the comedy.

2. The group didn’t actually analyze 1980s Yakov Smirnoff jokes — though someone definitely should — but it looked at how late-night Russian comedy shows work to discredit Western leaders and the idea of democracy in general.

View this image ›

20th Century Fox / Via giphy.com

3. These shows, broadcast on Russian state-owned television, serve as a “massive humor-driven propaganda tool aimed at national and international target audiences,” according to the study’s authors.

These shows, broadcast on Russian state-owned television, serve as a "massive humor-driven propaganda tool aimed at national and international target audiences," according to the study's authors.

View this image ›

StratCom / Via stratcomcoe.org

The research also looked at Ukrainian humor as “counter-propaganda” to the Kremlin line and studied a popular comedy show format known as KVN.

4. As anyone who’s studied a foreign language knows, jokes don’t always translate. But Russia thought the idea of this think tank studying its humor as a “tool of strategic political communication” was preeeeetttttty hilarious.

View this image ›

giphy.com

5. Russia’s Foreign Ministry responded by posting this video on Facebook, which features comic Yevgeny Petrosyan cracking jokes about NATO: “Go ahead, expand. Many have expanded towards us … Genghis Khan … Napoleon.”

Facebook: video.php

(Russia beat up both Napoleon and Genghis Khan so that appears to be The Joke.)

6. The think tank looked specifically at shows airing on Russia’s Perviy Kanal or “First Channel,” to which Yakov Smirnoff might say:

The think tank looked specifically at shows airing on Russia's Perviy Kanal or "First Channel," to which Yakov Smirnoff might say:

View this image ›

tundraheadquarters.com

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Susie Armitage is the Global Managing Editor and is based in New York.
Contact Susie Armitage at susie.armitage@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
The Real Peril Of Crowdfunding Health Care

by Anne Helen Petersen

Connect With World
Follow Us On Apple News
More News
More News
Now Buzzing