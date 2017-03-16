This Think Tank Studied Russian Humor And Russia Thought It Was Hilarious

1. So here’s a thing that happened: the NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence just released a study on Russian humor.

Quick point of clarification: NATO StratCom COE, as the group is known, is a “multi-nationally constituted and NATO-accredited international military organization, which is not part of the NATO Command Structure, nor subordinate to any other NATO entity,” according to its website. In plain English, it’s a think tank based in Latvia that studies security issues relevant to NATO member countries. It’s not the same thing as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Now, on to the comedy.

ID: 10716449