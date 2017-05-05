This Opposition Candidate Is Continuing To Campaign After An Assailant Burned His Eye

3. Navalny has announced his intention to stand in Russia’s 2018 presidential election, though his conviction in an embezzlement case — widely considered to be political retaliation orchestrated by the Kremlin — will likely bar him from running.

Evgeny Feldman for “This is Navalny” / Via navalny.feldman.photo

Even if he’s allowed on the ballot, 40-year-old Navalny would be a long-shot candidate in a political system dominated by President Vladimir Putin and his United Russia party. Navalny’s supporters are largely young, educated middle-class Russians who are active on the internet and live in cities like Moscow, where the candidate got 27% of the vote in the 2013 mayoral election.

Most people in Russia get their news from pro-Kremlin state-controlled television. Just 47% of Russians know who Navalny is, and of those, 63% say they definitely would not vote for him, according to a February poll by the independent Levada Center.

Navalny has documented the corruption of the political elite and made a mark with his rhetorical flair, coining the phrase “party of crooks and thieves” to describe Putin’s United Russia. He’s also been accused of using ethnic slurs with colleagues, appeared at a Russian nationalist march, and made videos derogatory of migrant workers from Central Asia and the Caucasus.