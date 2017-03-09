This Is How People Around The World Feel About Traveling To The US Now

31. “I want to visit a country that’s at its peak, to experience the best of the best. Right now, the US isn’t at its peak.”

I was born in Pakistan but raised in Saudi Arabia, where I attended an American International school. My classmates and I all had the same perception of America growing up: We would be accepted for who we are, despite our messy backgrounds as Saudi expats. Many if not all of us applied to colleges in America.

I got into UC Irvine and UC Berkeley. Unfortunately as time went on, my dad became more and more scared of the way I would be treated for being a Muslim Pakistani girl raised in Saudi Arabia, afraid of the racism he heard too often on TV against our people. He changed his mind and didn’t let me go. I cried for days on end because all I wanted to do was go to America, the land of my dreams.

I currently study in Australia at the University of Sydney. When I first heard that Trump had won, I was scared. Later I heard there were open Trump supporters shouting, “Grab her by the pussy!” and other demeaning phrases less than 500 meters away from where I was sitting, at Manning Bar. The university security was great at ushering them out and issuing an apology for their unacceptable behavior, but it struck a chord of fear within me regardless: there are people who without meeting me will hate me. Just for my religion. I don’t even wear the hijab! I can’t begin to understand how women and men who openly display Islam must feel in this day and age.

I know Trump isn’t representative of the entire American population, but it’s making me think about how people might perceive me negatively in America. I’ve decided not to go until I feel secure enough about being a Muslim in America, a time and age that I hope approaches soon. I want to visit a country that’s at its peak, to experience the best of the best. Right now, the US isn’t at its peak. If anything, Trump has only brought upon us all an age of racism we should all fear.

—Anonymous, Pakistan