This Is How Latinos Feel About Traveling To The US Under President Trump

We asked members of the BuzzFeed Community how they feel about traveling to the US now that Donald Trump is president.
A supporter of President Donald Trump waves a US flag during a demonstration at Los Angeles International Airport on Jan. 29.
1. “The US has always been a very familiar place for me…and now I feel like a culture of scorn has re-emerged.”
I don’t know if I will ever feel comfortable again about traveling like I did before. The US has always been a very familiar place for me. I understand and appreciate its culture, but I feel that a culture of scorn has re-emerged and radical xenophobic people have been given more arguments.
—Ricardo Ortega, 30, Mexico
2. “In Brazil, everyone loves a tourist and treats you well and I would not receive the same treatment.”
I’ve been to the US before for tourism and another time to study.
I don’t feel like traveling now would be a good idea. I don’t like the idea of going to a country where xenophobia is all around, especially when in Brazil, everyone loves a tourist and treats you well and I would not receive the same treatment.
—Rafaela, 23, Brazil
3. “Trump is not the entire country.”
I honestly still feel like traveling and getting to know the USA. Regardless of the election results, I still want to travel since Trump is not the entire country, and I know that the fewer foreigners that enter the USA, the more satisfied he will feel.
—Constanza, 18, Chile
4. “The president is not the problem. What scares me is the citizens who think like him (or worse).”
I had planned to study at a university in the US, however, I fear for my safety now. Living there? That’s a dream that could cost me my life. The president is not the problem. What scares me is the citizens who think like him (or worse). Now they go around with no control at all and I cannot afford to live together with them. There have always been racists, however, now they are crazier than ever.
—Regina, 18, Mexico
5. “I don’t even need to get any visa at all to go to Europe … and the American immigration process makes me feel demeaned and despised.”
I feel more compelled to travel because I’ve met really nice people from the US in my exchange program to Prague last year, and they showed me a good side of the American people. But I’d like to visit only places like the state of California, NYC, and the parks in Orlando.
The thing that most keeps me from going to the US now (besides money) is the ridiculously difficult and expensive process of getting a visa, which I think is probably going to get even worse now. I mean, I don’t even need to get any visa at all to go to Europe and so many other countries, and the American immigration process makes me feel demeaned and despised.
—Pedro Silva, 20, Brazil
6. “I’m not worried at all since I only travel to the US for tourism, but I am worried for [Dominicans] who live there.”
I was in NYC for New Year’s Eve and I spent two weeks in Alaska last summer.
I’m not worried at all since I only travel to the US for tourism, but I am worried for those who live there. For example, I have a few friends (Dominicans) who are in the US pursuing a bachelor’s degree.
—Anonymous, 22, Dominican Republic
7. “I worry about them thinking I’m suspicious and submitting me to some kind of interrogation.”
I worry about going through immigration when I get off the plane. I have never had any problems entering the country, or renewing my visa, but next month I’ll take two trips with only a week in between (the first one is a short business trip and the second one is a holiday).
I worry about them thinking I’m suspicious and submitting me to some kind of interrogation. I know I have nothing to hide and there is no logical reason for this to happen, but I have read so many things lately that I have become concerned. I cannot stop going to that country because I have family there and my boyfriend lives there, so I guess I have to take it easy.
—Marcela, 28, Mexico
8. “It seems like now it is fine to show how little you like foreigners.”
I would like to say that [the election] hasn’t had any influence on me. But it has. In Europe we are seeing how people from Spain are being insulted and attacked in the UK after Brexit. And it’s worth mentioning that in the USA, they have guns… Am I going to feel as calm if I speak English there? I don’t think so. It seems like now it is fine to show how little you like foreigners.
—M, 33, Spain
9. “I wouldn’t want to skip my visit just because of Trump.”
The election hasn’t changed my wish to visit the US. I believe the country has amazing cultural aspects and interesting sights, and I wouldn’t want to skip my visit just because of Trump.
—Marcos, Brazil
10. “The silver lining is … it has been extremely reassuring and inspiring to hear millions of people speak up and voice their desire for equality.”
I’m usually extremely excited to visit and see my mother’s side of the family. The USA always struck me as country with extremely open and accepting people. I visited for the last time (before the election) in the summer of 2016 and toured college campuses and was super excited about my future (studying in the US).
After November, and especially in light of recent events, I feel scared and hesitant about studying there. I feel like even though time is progressing, in very few months the mindset has regressed immensely. Why after doing so well (achieving greatness and making great strides toward freedom) have the people elected someone that is so harsh and xenophobic?
The silver lining is that due to the outrageous events it has been extremely reassuring and inspiring to hear millions of people speak up and voice their desire for equality and the continuity of progression.
—Anonymous, Spain
11. “The land of dreams has become a nightmare.”
I feel unsafe, a certain fear, and uncertainty about going to the USA since the election. Because the land of dreams has become a nightmare, where what was once celebrated has now become a threat. I will definitely not visit the USA until it becomes the land of dreams again.
—Michelle, 22, Panama
12. “I’m flying through JFK and LAX soon to go home after a trip in Asia and I’m already dreading it.”
Traveling to the US is the last thing I want to do right now. Spending the holiday season in NYC is right at the top of my bucket list, but with the mess the US is at the moment, it looks like I’m gonna be waiting a while before I make it happen. I’m flying through JFK and LAX soon to go home after a trip in Asia and I’m already dreading it.
—Carolina, 26, Chile
13. “You have nothing to fear as long as you don’t break the law.”
I don’t think there could be much trouble. I have a tourist visa, as long as you stay the time you are allowed and don’t break the law, nothing will happen. I have traveled to different cities in the United States and I have had no problem. As I said, if you don’t break the law there’s nothing to fear.
—Carolina, 25, Ecuador
14. “It’s not the same to travel to a country where you don’t feel welcome.”
Even if I don’t think there is danger if you are a tourist, it’s not the same to travel to a country where you don’t feel welcome and where the PRESIDENT and many other people discriminate against your country.
—Majo, 22, Mexico
15. “I’m not going to the US to … have people calling me an illegal immigrant when I’m not one.”
I came to the US five years ago to visit Miami where my aunt and cousins live.
My feelings about traveling to the US have definitely changed since the election. While I’m not affected by the travel ban, I’m still Latina … I’m not going to the US to be discriminated [against] and have people calling me an illegal immigrant when I’m not one. I’m an opinionated woman of color who is not even from the country. It’s like a death sentence.
—Sophia, 21, Peru
16. “I feel terrified about traveling because of the discrimination there could be — considering I’m from the other side of the world, dark-skinned, and trans.”
I feel terrified about traveling because of the discrimination there could be —considering I’m from the other side of the world, dark-skinned, and trans — and the hatred that could be generated and people’s rejection. Rejection of foreigners is much more pronounced nowadays, because it seems like now they have the “right” to do it. I don’t know if I’d travel to the USA nowadays.
—Javier, 17, Chile
17. “I worry about so many people being xenophobic.”
I worry about so many people being xenophobic. Although everybody blames President Trump and his extreme ideas, we have to consider that many Americans agree with his measures and support them. I don’t think much has changed, but it is easier now for xenophobes to express their aversion toward foreigners and not be judged.
—Tami, 20, Argentina
18. “With Trump the simplest option is to voluntarily abandon my green card and request a tourist visa.”
I have a green card thanks to my dad. Since I work and live in Colombia, I go to the USA every six months so I don’t lose this benefit. Before, every time I entered the country I had to face uncomfortable questions at immigration related to my long stays in Colombia, which was stressful although it was expected. Now with Trump the simplest option is to voluntarily abandon my green card and request a tourist visa, to avoid possible deportation when I enter the USA.
—Juliana, 24, Colombia
19. “I find it unnecessary to travel to a country where the president says bad things about our countrymen and other nations.”
I find it unnecessary to travel to a country where the president says bad things about our countrymen and other nations. There are other places where traveling will be more interesting and cheaper. I’m sure I would save myself the bother to travel to the USA and I think people should check other options.
—Viviana, 24, Mexico
20. “Seeing that (statistically) 50% of my co-workers voted for Trump, I want to limit my association and interaction with them.”
I’ve been to the US lots of times for work, family, and vacation visits. My feelings about traveling have changed since the election, and even more so after the travel ban. I used to prefer vacationing in the US because it is relatively cheap to get there and the country has fantastic geography. I no longer consider the US a suitable location because of the hate [toward] immigrants, widespread police brutality, and no foreseeable gun control efforts. All this hate is also spiking violence in my eyes.
I have also requested a change in my role at work. I work with a US multinational normally transferring manufacture of products from the US to here (take that Trump!). But seeing that (statistically) 50% of my co-workers voted for Trump, I want to limit my association and interaction with them. My new role also means I don’t have to travel there anymore.
—Mauricio, 30, Costa Rica
Answers have been edited for length and clarity. Portions of this post were translated from Spanish.
