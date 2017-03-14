This Is How Latinos Feel About Traveling To The US Under President Trump

5. “I don’t even need to get any visa at all to go to Europe … and the American immigration process makes me feel demeaned and despised.”

I feel more compelled to travel because I’ve met really nice people from the US in my exchange program to Prague last year, and they showed me a good side of the American people. But I’d like to visit only places like the state of California, NYC, and the parks in Orlando.

The thing that most keeps me from going to the US now (besides money) is the ridiculously difficult and expensive process of getting a visa, which I think is probably going to get even worse now. I mean, I don’t even need to get any visa at all to go to Europe and so many other countries, and the American immigration process makes me feel demeaned and despised.

—Pedro Silva, 20, Brazil