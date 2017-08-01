Our families, societies, and cultures teach us how to talk about menstruation (or not) and what we're expected to do (or not do) when we have our periods.
We asked the BuzzFeed Community to share superstitions about what people shouldn't do while menstruating, and we heard from more than 6,000 of you from around the world.
As many of you pointed out in your submissions, some of these aren't widely believed today. None of the responses should be taken to speak for an entire country, culture, group, or religion — there are, of course, many diverse beliefs and practices within each. But here are some of the things readers shared.