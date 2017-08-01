"This is an old Finnish superstition — it's not really in use anymore. Women weren't allowed to go to the sauna during periods. The sauna was (well, still is) a sacred place. Women were slightly magical creatures, mainly for possessing the power to reproduce. Periods were this mystical time of the month when these secret feminine powers peaked.

It was considered wise to keep something like that apart from a sacred place. On the other hand, many women did give birth in a sauna."

—Anonymous, 26, Finland