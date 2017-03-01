How Do You Feel About Traveling To The US Now That Trump Is President?

1. With anti-foreigner rhetoric on the rise and stories of detention and deportation at the border, some people are wary about traveling to the US these days.
2. If you’re from outside the US, we want to hear how you feel about visiting the country now that Trump is president.
3. Maybe you were thinking of coming to the US to spend time with family, take a vacation, study or advance your career.
Vietnamese students interact with a representative from Benedictine College, based in Kansas, at a US liberal arts college fair held at their school in Hanoi on October 4, 2016.
4. Maybe you’re from one of the seven countries affected by Trump’s travel ban.
Noor Hindi and Sham Najjar, who were born in the US to Syrian parents, demonstrate against the travel ban imposed by President Trump at Los Angeles International Airport on January 30, 2017.
5. Maybe you’ve canceled or postponed a trip to the US because you’re worried about how travel regulations might change.
6. We want to hear how you’re feeling about traveling to the US, and if that’s changed since the election.
You can submit your story (anonymously if you’d like) in the form below. You can also view the form here, which might be easier on mobile. Feel free to include as few or as many details as you’d like.
