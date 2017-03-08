Russian Women Scaled The Kremlin To Hang Feminist Banners Like It Was NBD

9. International Women’s Day is celebrated widely with chocolates and flowers in Russia, but equality is harder to come by.

A recent study found that 46% of Russians believe women are inferior to men, and only 39% self-identify as feminists.

The Russian government recently passed a bill decriminalizing domestic violence. “In our culture also we have this idea that if he beats you, he loves you. It means that if you are in the family circle, when somebody loves you, he beats you, and if he beats you, it’s your fault,” Alena Popova, a women’s rights activist in Moscow, told BuzzFeed News at the time. “This is your problem, you should solve it yourself, without any help from our state.”