Russian Women Scaled The Kremlin To Hang Feminist Banners Like It Was NBD
“200 years of men in power — out with them,” one banner read. But in St. Petersburg, police detained women activists gathered for Women’s Day.
1. A handful of feminist activists scaled the walls of the Kremlin to protest on International Women’s Day, raising a banner that read “200 Years Of Men In Power — Out With Them!”
2. A second banner — seen here in a photo that the as of yet unnamed group provided to Russian media — hung on one of the Kremlin towers read: “The national idea is feminism.”
3. Seven people, including journalists from the Russian media outlet Novaya Gazeta, were detained by the police but were later released without charges, according to the monitoring group OVD-Info.
4. Fourteen people were also detained at a larger feminist Women’s Day protest in St. Petersburg, Russian watchdog group OVD-Info reported.
5. “We were very harshly detained for singing songs and chanting on Malaya Sadovaya Street. We’re on our way to the 78th police precinct … Happy Women’s Day, ladies!” activist Varya Mikhailova wrote on Twitter.
6. Mikhailova also wrote that human rights activist Dinar Idrisov had been beaten on the way to the police station.
7. Freelance photojournalist Dave Frenkel reported that the police used force to eject 15 people who showed up to the station in support of the protesters: “They hit them on the camera, the arms and legs.”
8. Two of the detained protesters were taken to the hospital, OVD-Info reported. Some were given administrative charges for disobeying a police officer’s order and violating the protocol for staging public events.
Freelance photojournalist Dave Frenkel called the St. Petersburg detentions “unbelievably harsh.” By evening, all had been released except for one protester who was expected to spend the night at the police station, OVD-Info said.
9. International Women’s Day is celebrated widely with chocolates and flowers in Russia, but equality is harder to come by.
A recent study found that 46% of Russians believe women are inferior to men, and only 39% self-identify as feminists.
The Russian government recently passed a bill decriminalizing domestic violence. “In our culture also we have this idea that if he beats you, he loves you. It means that if you are in the family circle, when somebody loves you, he beats you, and if he beats you, it’s your fault,” Alena Popova, a women’s rights activist in Moscow, told BuzzFeed News at the time. “This is your problem, you should solve it yourself, without any help from our state.”
